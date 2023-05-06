Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Earnings Results

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 125,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $352.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,878,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

