Glenview Trust Co Sells 8,232 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2,448.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,210,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,203 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

