Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.28-$10.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.28 to $10.52 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE GL traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $108.29. 618,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.50.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $112,989,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,724,000 after purchasing an additional 317,221 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

