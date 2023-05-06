Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.28 to $10.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.24. Globe Life also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.52 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.50.

Globe Life Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 618,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,113. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $523,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160 over the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

