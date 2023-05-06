Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 260 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Water Works by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 350,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

