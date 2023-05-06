Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 14,300 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after buying an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,559,000 after buying an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

