Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

