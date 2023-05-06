Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Aptiv by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of APTV opened at $93.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

