Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 46 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $458.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.