GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GXO Logistics worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,578,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 242,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 156,340 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $52.50 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

