Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.
Hanesbrands Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE HBI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 8,445,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,141,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $13.28.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
