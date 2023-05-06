Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Shares Up 0.9%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.26 and last traded at C$8.24. 108,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 155,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.11.

