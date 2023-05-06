Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.58

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and traded as low as $26.14. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 368 shares.
Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $422.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.56 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A)
