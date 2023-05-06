HKD.com DAO Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One HKD.com DAO token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00004096 BTC on exchanges. HKD.com DAO has a total market capitalization of $895.59 million and approximately $394,478.60 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HKD.com DAO has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HKD.com DAO

HKD.com DAO’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official message board is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. HKD.com DAO’s official website is www.hkd.com/dao.

HKD.com DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HKD.com DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HKD.com DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

