HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.80 to $4.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $428.04.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.21. The company had a trading volume of 737,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.30. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $468.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.