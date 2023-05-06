HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98 to $1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.0 million to $505.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.32 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.80-$4.85 EPS.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HUBS traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.21. The company had a trading volume of 737,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,343. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $468.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $428.04.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

