IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG opened at $138.03 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average is $129.14.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

