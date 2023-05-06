IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $114.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

