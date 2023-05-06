Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.08)-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $355-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.53 million. Infinera also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.08-$0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Infinera stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.41. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

