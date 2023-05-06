Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.64-2.74 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE IR traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.17. 3,022,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,572. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.