Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.64-2.74 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:IR traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.17. 3,022,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,572. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

