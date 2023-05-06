Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.70

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $10.72. Inpex shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 116,938 shares changing hands.

Inpex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

