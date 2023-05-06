Insider Buying: Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Insider Purchases £4,350 in Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,350 ($5,434.78).

Biome Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

BIOM stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.52. Biome Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($2.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.79 million, a PE ratio of -354.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

