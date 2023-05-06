Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15), reports. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.36 million.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.16. 312,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $125.87.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Installed Building Products news, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $274,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,888.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

