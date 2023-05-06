Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Interface Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.46. 728,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.90. Interface has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TILE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Interface by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 214,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.