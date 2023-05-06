Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,255. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.20 and a 200-day moving average of $144.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

