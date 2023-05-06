IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Tops $533.35 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $533.35 million and $5.86 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001335 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009596 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000095 BTC.
IOTA Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
