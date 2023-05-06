IPVERSE (IPV) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $869,356.04 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

