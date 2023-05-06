iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

