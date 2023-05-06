JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.5-83.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.77 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.91.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.45.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,126,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,126,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $35,988.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,894 shares of company stock worth $5,238,107. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

