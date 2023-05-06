J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JJSF. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
J&J Snack Foods Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $162.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.98.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 44.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
