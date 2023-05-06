Joystick Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $24,778.10 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $24,778.10 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019507 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,966.43 or 1.00036994 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05727986 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,895.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

