Joystick Self Reported Market Cap Tops $11.24 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $24,275.53 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05727986 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,895.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

