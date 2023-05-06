JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $706.12

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 706.12 ($8.82) and traded as low as GBX 697 ($8.71). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 701 ($8.76), with a volume of 177,993 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -954.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 705.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 707.92.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -945.95%.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

