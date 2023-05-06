JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $105.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hologic Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

