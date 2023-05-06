Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.10 price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Kanzhun Stock Performance
BZ stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Kanzhun has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12.
Institutional Trading of Kanzhun
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kanzhun (BZ)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.