Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.10 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

BZ stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Kanzhun has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Kanzhun Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

