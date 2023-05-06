Kava Trading Down 8.6% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Kava has a market cap of $371.06 million and $54.07 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002525 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00057450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00037546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 508,400,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,450,254 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.