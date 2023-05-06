Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given a C$1.18 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$1.18 target price on Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kidoz Stock Up 29.3 %

Shares of CVE:KIDZ opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.79 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of -1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. Kidoz has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.55.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

