Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of Kimberly-Clark worth $130,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.