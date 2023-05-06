Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 595,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 45,020 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 90,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,611,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 420,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 209,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

