Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $12.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.86.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of KOD opened at $4.71 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $246.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.76.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)
