Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $12.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KODGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of KOD opened at $4.71 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $246.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,333.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 271,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 252,480 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 419,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 246,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

