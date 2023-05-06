Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $41.01. 822,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Earnings History for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

