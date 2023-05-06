Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $41.01. 822,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.