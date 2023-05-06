Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Koppers updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.40 EPS.

Koppers Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE:KOP traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,538. The company has a market capitalization of $690.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.82. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Koppers in the third quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

