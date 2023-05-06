Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.17. 73,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $690.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.82. Koppers has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

