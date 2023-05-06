Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.66 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

KLIC stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,650. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

