Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.560-$1.640 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Leslie’s Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 2,265,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,114,000 after purchasing an additional 498,247 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

