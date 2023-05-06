Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Trading Down 9.5%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 68,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 46,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
Light Stock Down 9.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.
Light Company Profile
Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.
