Litecoin (LTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $605.51 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $83.91 or 0.00290769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.11 billion and approximately $605.51 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012181 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,864,139 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.