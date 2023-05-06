Lords Group Trading’s (LORD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

Lords Group Trading Trading Down 0.7 %

LORD opened at GBX 72 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lords Group Trading has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £117.01 million and a PE ratio of 1,800.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.87.

Lords Group Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

