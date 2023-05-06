Madison Asset Management LLC Has $104.63 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850,932 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 1.6% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $104,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 428.6% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $78.89 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

